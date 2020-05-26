Summer 2020 weather looks to have widespread warmth, wetness for Midwest and East

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The heat looks to be on for this upcoming summer.

According to a recent forecast outlook by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), above-normal temperatures are likely for June, July and August across the West, Gulf Coast states, and along the East Coast.

“The largest probabilities (above 70 percent) of above normal temperatures are centered over the Four Corners region,” the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said Thursday in an outlook.

While warmer temperatures can be expected along the coasts and out West, more seasonable conditions are expected in the nation’s midsection. Forecasters said that it looks like much of the central and Northern Plains into the Midwest will have normal temperatures this summer.

In terms of precipitation, the NOAA outlook from Thursday said that there are increased chances of above-normal precipitation for much of the eastern and central U.S.

Areas in the Pacific Northwest into the northern Great Basin and much of the Rockies, however, are expected to see below-normal precipitation this summer, which may help to fuel conditions for wildfires in the months ahead.

“During the late summer and early fall season, increased chances of above normal temperatures expand to include the entirety of the continental U.S. (CONUS) with the largest probabilities remaining over the Southwest,” the CPC said.

A warm summer also appears to be in the forecast for Alaska, where forecasters said that above-normal temperatures are favored throughout the state during the three-month period.

There also are increased chances for above-normal precipitation for most of mainland Alaska during this summer, according to the CPC.

The outlook was released the same day that forecasters from NOAA said there’s a 60 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season, which officially starts June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

NOAA forecasters are calling for 13 to 19 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher; of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes. Among those hurricanes, three to six will be major, classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.