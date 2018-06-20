Suit dismissed over faulty gun check before church shooting

A judge dismissed a lawsuit against the FBI for a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel also blasted the federal government’s “abysmally poor policy choices” in running the database for firearm background checks.

A 2015 drug charge should have prevented Roof from buying the gun. However, a clerical error by local law enforcement impeded a background examiner. Gergel wrote federal procedures then severely limited other commonsense ways the examiner could have found the drug charge.

Because the examiner followed procedure, the judge had to dismiss the lawsuit by massacre survivors and grieving families.

Roof was sentenced to death in the 2015 Charleston shooting in which nine black worshippers were killed.