Suicide bombing kills 3 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan, US military says

A suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday killed three NATO soldiers, U.S. military officials said, as the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In addition, a U.S. soldier and two Afghan troops were wounded, officials said.

Sunday’s blast reportedly targeted a foot patrol.

The military official’s statement did not specify the nationalities of the soldiers who were killed.

The blast took place near the provincial capital, Charakar, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the provincial governor in the Parwan province.

NATO formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but thousands of forces are still providing support and training to Afghan troops, while carrying out counterterrorism missions.

