Sugar City hosts Capital for a Day

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter took a visit to Sugar City Friday, as part of his monthly “Capital for a Day” event.

The Governor, was joined by Lieutenant Governor Brad Little, cabinet members and state officials at Sugar-Salem High School to hear and answer questions from the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sugar-Salem also hosted a luncheon, that allowed the Governor socialize with the public even more.

People discussed topics on education, agriculture, labor and more.

“I really enjoy these,” said Otter. “They’re really informative. The cabinet members love them. Some cabinet members are disappointed that they weren’t invited today. They enjoy being out.”

Sugar City last hosted “Capital for a Day” back in 2008.