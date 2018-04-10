Sudan's president orders release of all political prisoners

Sudan’s state news agency says President Omar al-Bashir has ordered the release of all political prisoners, effective immediately, as part of national dialogue efforts.

The report carried by SUNA on Tuesday did not say how many individuals would be released, but said the move came in the spirit of “reconciliation, national harmony and peace.”

It said the release “opens the door to participation of all political forces” to discuss the country’s issues.

Sudan is facing a currency crisis and hyperinflation that has stoked discontent, although public protests are effectively banned and regularly quashed by security forces.

In February, al-Bashir reshuffled his military command, naming a new chief of staff, as well as leaders of the ground, naval and air forces.