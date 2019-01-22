Studio Cover Sessions: Rawhide N’ Rosin sing “Hallelujah,” by Leonard Cohen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Rawhide N’ Rosin performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions on Friday, January 18.

The group is a recent development, but performers Vince Crofts and Mindi Reid Palmer have known each other for over a decade.

“Vince and I have been playing together for a little over 15 years and we do everything from, you know, a little bit of modern country and old swing stuff, cowboy tunes, some gospel stuff,” Mindi Reid Palmer told KID NewsRadio.

Shelby Murdock joined the Rawhide N’ Rosin group in 2018 and since then, the group has taken on an added mix of fiddle tunes to their already unique list of songs with genres from modern country to gospel.

“It’s probably easiest to say we do whatever we feel like doing,” Palmer said. “Now, we just do a great mix of fiddle stuff, bluegrass stuff, just about anything you think, ‘Man, that’s cool,’ we do that.”

View Rawhide N’ Rosin’s performance of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, below.

Want to connect with Rawhide N’ Rosin? Check out their website in the link: