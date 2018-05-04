Studio Cover Session: The Opskamatrists sing “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” by Bob Dylan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Opskamatrists, a local ska band, performed their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” on Friday, May 4.

The six-man band started 20 years ago with two brothers, Bruce (LAST NAME), one of the bands founding members, said.

“We decided that we wanted to play music together, ” Bruce (LAST NAME), a member of the Opskamatrists, told KID Newsradio. “We picked up some instrumenets and started playing and then, over the years it’s evolved and here we are today, The Opskamatrists, playing ska music.”

Ska music, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, finds it’s roots in Jamaica and draws on music themes from the Caribbean. While the group plays plenty of original music, (LAST NAME) said they eventually began adding cover songs, like “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” by Bob Dylan, with a ska twist to allow for longer performing gigs.

You can hear their performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” by Bob Dylan, below.