Studio Cover Session: Tabatha Almeida sings “Stay,” by Rihanna

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — KID Newsradio listeners got a special treat during the Studio Cover Session on Friday, June 8.

Tabatha Almeida, an foreign exchange student from Brazil, sang “Stay,” by Rihanna. But, the KID Newsradio audience wasn’t the first broadcast performance Almeida had done. At age 14, Almeida competed on The Voice Kids in Brazil.

“I was just at home and my mom saw this post on Facebook and she was like, ‘Tabatha we need to send your video, even [if] you don’t get in and I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe not, maybe next year,’ and she’s like, ‘No, you have to send it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, but I’m not going to get in.'”

Much to her surprise, Almeida did get in. Producers called her some time later and she went on to compete on the Brazilian version of the show. Now, years later, she’s a foreign exchange student wrapping up a six-month stay in Idaho.

You can watch her performance below.