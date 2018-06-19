Studio Cover Session: Sarah Jackson sings, “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Local mother and singer Sarah Jackson sang “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong on KID NewsRadio’s weekly Studio Cover Session segment on Friday, June 15.

“I’ve been performing for a good part of my life,” Sarah Jackson, local mother and singer, told KID NewsRadio. “I’ve done mostly theater, mostly musical theater, performed a few summers with the Playmill in West Yellowstone and a little bit of performing with the Palace Playhouse, or the Mystic Theater in Pocatello.”

Jackson said her choice of song for KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session seemed like a natural decision and the perfect pick-me-up for anyone feeling a little blue.

“This time of year I just always think of that song,” Jackson said.

You can see Jackson’s performance of “What a Wonderful World,” by Louis Armstrong, below.