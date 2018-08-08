Studio Cover Session: Reggie Law sings, “Love, Me,” by Collin Raye

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Reggie Law, a native of St. Anthony, performed a cover version of Collin Raye’s song, “Love, Me,” during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session on Friday, August 3.

“I really love music, love to sing and play the guitar, trombone and few other instruments,” Reggie Law told KID NewsRadio. “I just really love to share my talents with other people.”

Law said he originally learned the song with his brother to play at the funeral of a family friend. But, the message, Law said, rings true for people no matter where they are in life.

“It still has a little bit of a emotional connection there for sure, but it’s a really great song about how love lasts through death and that we’re never separated by it.”

You can view the entire performance below.