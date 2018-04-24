Studio Cover Session: Paige Anne sings “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — At 11-years-old, Paige Anne has accomplished more than most people do in their lifetime.

Paige Anne has sang for the Utah Jazz, several expos and opened for YouTube sensation Alex Boye. But, the list doesn’t stop there. The pre-teen singer is also scheduled to sing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the preteen singer remains poised and fearless in the face of hundreds, if not thousands of faces, she sings for.

“I love to sing,” Paige Anne, a local singer, told KID Newsradio. “I usually just find a spot and stare at it. Usually it’s my mom or someone that I know or I just stare at a random person’s face and see what their expressions are.”

The self-proclaimed 80’s music fan chose to sing an old favorite from her the musical A Chorus Line.

“I just love and it’s really a good one that shows my voice,” Paige Anne said. “I’ve always have loved it and I’ve done it for a long time.”

You can view Paige Anne’s full performance in the video below.