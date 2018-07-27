Studio Cover Session: Paige and Kate sing “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — At a young age, Paige and Kate have become a dynamic and dynamite singing pair.

The teen and pre-teen duo are from Dripping Springs, Texas, but come up to Idaho several times a year to spend time with their grandparents who live in American Falls. When they’re together, they’re constantly singing, composing and blending perfect harmonies.

“We mainly play pop and we just, we’ve been doing duets for about a year and a half now,” Paige told KID NewsRadio.

At ages 13-years-old and 11-years-old, Paige and Kate are also maintaining a healthy social media presence with over 2,100 followers on Instagram.

You can see their cover performance of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, below.