Studio Cover Session: Melissa Bowman sings, “Time After Time,” by Cyndi Lauper

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — If you ask Melissa Bowman if she’d rather sing for a crowd of thousands or an audience of a few hundred locals, she’ll tell you she’s come to love local performances.

The preference for more smaller, more local crowds doesn’t stem from stage fright or a dislike of the new faces a larger performance may draw. In fact, Bowman spent several years performing for crowds of thousands after working at Disneyland and for Universal Studios. Instead, Bowman said she discovered how rewarding local performances were after spending time performing for thousands.

“I would perform for a 2000 seat theater and I would come home to a one bedroom apartment, alone,” Melissa Bowman told KID NewsRadio. “Nobody knew who I was. My talent was appreciated and then they’d move on. So, what I have found and it’s been a hard find because I’m stubborn, is that performing locally, performing for people that know me and that I have grown up with me even if it’s 20, is a million times more rewarding because they know me and it feels better.”

Bowman said she doesn’t regret the experiences she’s had, or getting the opportunity to engage with people from all walks of life, over the course of her singing career. But, when it comes down to it, it’s always nice to perform for somewhat familiar faces in smaller settings.

“I sang in church…and this lady didn’t even know me but she was like, ‘Thank you, that was really good,'” Bowman said. “That meant much more to me and it was more rewarding, you know, I mean, I still tell the stories…but the meat, the good stuff of life. That’s good stuff.“

You can view Bowman’s performance of “Time After Time,” popularized by Cyndi Lauper, below.