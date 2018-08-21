Studio Cover Session: Logan Lindholm sings, “Winner Takes It All,” by ABBA

August 21, 2018 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News
Logan Lindholm sings a cover of “Winner Takes It All,” by ABBA during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session on Friday, August 17 | Sydney Jensen, KID NewsRadio

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Logan Lindholm sang a cover version of “Winner Takes It All,” by ABBA during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session on Tuesday, August 17.

Lindholm studies music and theater at Brigham Young University – Idaho, but also told KID NewsRadio he’s sung for the past 10 years and often involves himself in community theater productions and performances.

I’ve had experience in theater and musicals all throughout the valley down in Pocatello, Blackfoot and and also up at the Playmill in West Yellowstone,” Logan Lindholm told KID NewsRadio. “So, this is something that I’ve really grown up and enjoying and I really have a passion for.”

Among some of his favorite performances include The Drowsy Chaperone, Man of La Mancha and You Can’t Take It With You.

He said he chose ABBA’s song, “Winner Takes It All,” featured in the recent film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

You can view his performance, below.

