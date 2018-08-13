Studio Cover Session: Landen Day sings, “Name,” by Goo Goo Dolls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Landen Day, local singer and recent BYU-Idaho graduate, sang “Name,” by Goo Goo Dolls.

Day, who recently graduated in Health Science from BYU-Idaho, told KID NewsRadio music has always been a big part of his life, but most prominently in recent years.

“I started taking it seriously when I was about 15-year-old and played in several, different bands in college and a little bit in high school,” Landen Day told KID NewsRadio. “With my bands, we recorded several times in the studio and I just kinda, like learned a bunch of things from when I was with my band playing in the studio and I figured that I could kind of do some of that stuff.”

Most recently, Day has been buildings his own solo brand, even launching his own record label, L7 Studios.

“That’s my number one dream is to have a career in music,” Day said. “I’ve been doing that for about a year and it’s just been a really great experience”

Day also said he is looking at attending PA school to further his education.

You can watch his full performance of “Name,” by Goo Goo Dolls, below.