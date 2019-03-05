Studio Cover Session: Kenya Miller sings “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Music is an integral part of Kenya Miller’s life.

From a young age, Miller sang and performed with her family. Some of Miller’s family have even performed on KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions. Mindi Reid Palmer from Rawhide and Rosin is Miller’s aunt.

“I love music, I’ve always been really passionate about it,” Miller said. “Ever since I was little I’ve been singing and doing performances with my family.”

Now Miller is striking up her own tune and said she regularly posts her ukulele covers on her Instagram profile.

Follow Miller on Instagram:

kenya miller (@kenyasagemusic) * Instagram photos and videos 474 Followers, 437 Following, 48 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from kenya miller (@kenyasagemusic)

Ultimately, she said, Miller hopes to make music and performing a regular part of her life.

“I would love it to be something that I do like throughout my life, just gigs or like making it something that I do really consistently. ”

Watch Miller’s performance of “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles: