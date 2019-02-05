Studio Cover Session: Jareth Sampson sings “Space Oddity,” by Davie Bowie

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

View Jareth Sampson’s performance of “Space Oddity” by David Bowie in the video above.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — David Bowie fans got a treat on Friday, February 1 when local singer Jareth Sampson performed a cover of “Space Oddity,” on KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions.

Sampson, who is originally a native of American Falls, told KID NewsRadio he grew up performing musical theatre before deciding on his current performance brand of his acoustic folk and grunge music medley. His decision to perform a David Bowie classic came because of the connection he shares with the singer.

“My parents actually named me after him,” Sampson said. “If you’ve ever seen The Labyrinth, Jareth the Goblin King.”

