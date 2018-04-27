Studio Cover Session: Idaho Falls Choralaires sing “Beautiful Candy” from the musical, “Carnival”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Members of Idaho’s oldest female singing group sang on KID Newsradio’s Studio Cover Session series on Friday, April 27.

“We’ve been around for a really long time,” Rhonda Bishop, a member of the Idaho Falls Choralaires told KID Newsradio. “The Idaho Falls Music Club started the Choralaires over 100 years ago.”

The group consists of about 60 local women from Pocatello to Rigby, all united in their love of music and performing. The Idaho Falls Choralaires will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Performing Arts Center in Ammon. In addition to the performance, the Choralaires will also be giving away a quilt through a raffle and say they gladly accept donations to allow them continue to purchase new music and host concerts.

You can see their performance of “Beautiful Candy,” from the 60’s musical, Carnival, below.