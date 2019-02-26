Studio Cover Session: Cliff Larson sings “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Local artist Cliff Larson performed his version of the Bob Dylan class “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” on Friday, February 22 during KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Sessions.

Larson told KID NewsRadio said the decision to perform a cover of the song came because of the piece’s wide range of interpretation.

“It’s one of the classic Bob Dylan songs,” Larson said. “It’s been covered by a whole bunch of other bands that have done it justice too. So, it’s a very wide range song that can be done in many different styles.”

Performing is at the heart of Larson’s love of music and he has performed at several locations in east Idaho.

Cliff Larson is an Idaho Falls, ID based musician

“I’ve just really enjoyed performing,” Cliff Larson told KID NewsRadio. “It’s everything to me.”

View Cliff Larson’s performance of “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan