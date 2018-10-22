STUDIO COVER SESSION: Bradford Huntsman sings “Zombie,” by The Cranberries

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — It wasn’t until two years ago Bradford Huntsman could muster the courage to perform on stage.

“I had a couple times in college I would play a show with some friends, but I would always have to be a background person because I just couldn’t handle the stage fright,” Huntsman said.

Still, Huntsman said he liked playing guitar and singing for people, just as long as they weren’t looking. But, that all changed in 2016 when Huntsman was tapped to open for a country star at a local concert.

“A couple years ago there was those Live United Way concerts that they have over in Snake River Landing and they asked me to open up for a country artist and I was really nervous, but I was like, ‘I just got to try it,’ and it was exhilarating,” Huntsman said. “It was like, it just felt really good. It felt like a drug and so, ever since then I’ve been doing some gigs and getting a little bit over my stage fright. It still gets me once in a while, but it’s getting better.”

Huntsman performed “Zombie” by The Cranberries on KID NewsRadio’s Studio Cover Session on Friday, October 19. Beyond the obvious Halloween connection, he said, the song is a personal and crowd favorite.

“It’s one of my favorite songs,” Huntsman said. “It’s one of my most requested songs when I sing live.”

Watch Bradford Huntsman’s performance below:

Connect with Bradford Huntsman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like Studio Cover Sessions? Don’t miss another performance! Like our Facebook page to get the latest on who’s going to be singing every Friday, and watch it live!