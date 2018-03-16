Studio Cover Session: Ashlynn Allen sings “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — From a young age, Ashlynn Allen loved to sing.

The 14-year-old and title holder of Miss Eastern Idaho’s Teen says she’s been singing since she was five. As a member of the S.O.S. singing group, she gets to practice and showcase her talent. But, singing isn’t the only thing Allen says she’s passionate about.

“My platform is cystic fibrosis awareness,” Ashlynn Allen, Miss Eastern Idaho’s Teen, told KID Newsradio. “Cystic fibrosis is something that has always been really important to me because four of my family members have it: my two aunts, my uncle and my mom who actually passed away from it.”

Allen says she hopes her efforts to bring awareness to the impact the condition can have on families and individuals will generate funds to one day find a cure.

In choosing the song she wanted to cover during KID Newsradio’s Studio Cover Session, Allen says she selected “Tin Man,” by Miranda Lambert because of the feeling it evokes.

“It really pulls emotion and that’s one of the main reasons I love to sing,” Allen said.

You can view Allen’s performance in the video below.