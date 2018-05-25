Studio Cover Session: Anya Wilson sings “God Bless America,” by Irving Berlin

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Anya Wilson kicked off KID Newsradio’s Memorial Day weekend observance with her performance of “God Bless America,” by Irving Berlin on Friday, May 25.

The child of a military parent, Wilson said she’s lived all over the world.

“I’ve moved all over the world,” Anya Wilson told KID Newsradio “I’ve enjoyed seeing lots of different countrysides.”

Now a resident of Idaho, Wilson has found herself performing on local stages like the Playmill Theater and most recently, the Sounds Choir.

You can view Wilson’s performance below.