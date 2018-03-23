Studio Cover Session: Ali Wilde sings “Blue” by Patsy Cline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In 2007, two east Idaho girls captured the hearts of millions when they audition for America’s Got Talent.

“We lived in California and Idaho that summer, just back and forth, all the time,” Ali Wilde, formerly Christensen, told KID Newsradio. “We made it to the top 10 and then we ended going on a 24 city tour around America which was the coolest experience ever.”

It’s been over a decade since Ali and Christina Christensen gained national fame during their time on the show, but their love for singing hasn’t waned. Though these days, Wilde is pursuing less national ventures, helping instead teach students to harness and use their own voices.

“I’m teaching singing lessons with my mom and my little sister,” Wilde said. “My mom started a production company called S.O.S. twenty plus years ago. So, me and Christina have kind of helped her out with that and it’s been amazing to help younger people flourish their talent.”

You can view and listen to Wilde’s performance of “Blue” by Patsy Cline below.