Students to put pencils down, walk out in gun protests

Thousands of students across the U.S. are expected to put their pencils down and walk out of school to demonstrate against gun violence.

Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are planned in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

Some students say they don’t care about the consequences, the issue is too important to remain silent.

Kara Litwin is a senior at Pope High School in suburban Atlanta. She says change never happens without backlash.