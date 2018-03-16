Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob during National School Walkout

A student at a Minneapolis high school was assaulted by a mob of students after he carried a pro-Trump flag during the National School Walkout on Wednesday, police said.

The attack took place while students at Southwest High School were supposed to be observing a moment of silence to commemorate the 17 students and teachers who died in the Parkland, Fla. shooting last month, WCCO reported.

Police said the student was waving a flag in support of President Trump when he was ambushed by at least eight classmates. The mob forcefully took the “Trump” flag from the student, who suffered minor injuries, and damaged a camera he was carrying.

A school resource officer was able to stop the attack. There have been no arrests or disciplinary actions taken against any of the students involved as police continue to investigate what happened.

Minneapolis Public Schools officials told Fox News in a lengthy statement that, due to state law, they are “prohibited from sharing details of the brief fight that occurred on March 14 across the street and off school property.”

Last week, MPS Superintendent Ed Graff sent a letter to families about creating “a space for students” during the walkout, emphasizing they should not leave school property.

Graff wrote it’s “not possible” to “ensure student safety” if students “leave school grounds,” adding the school “will not discipline students for the act of protesting as long as the protest remains peaceful.”

Because the assault took place across the street from the school and technically off campus, it remains unclear what action the school will take, if any.

“MPS does not condone fighting or disrespectful behavior,” said MPS spokesman Dirk Tedmon. “When it happens, we follow the same behavior and safety guidelines for all students involved.”

Tedmon said students have a right to express their opinions – even when not everyone agrees with it.

“MPS’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths and helps students grow into well-rounded, global citizens,” he said. “It is important to maintain a safe, positive learning environment for each Minneapolis Public Schools student in every one the district’s schools, and we are committed to doing that.”