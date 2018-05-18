Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch

Authorities say a student was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City megachurch after a high school graduation there.

The Kansas City Star says the shooting happened Thursday night after a fight erupted outside the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. With over 20,000 members, the church has the largest Methodist congregation in the U.S.

Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins says the student had just graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Church of the Resurrection Pastor Adam Hamilton said on Facebook that a stray bullet struck the student in the shoulder. Hamilton says he’s “saddened.”

Robbins says what was supposed to be a “wonderful evening” was “interrupted by violence” and that police “want to get to the bottom of it.”