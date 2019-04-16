Stuart Varney: Trump is bound to win again in 2020 if Democrats are as far-left as Bernie Sanders

Fox Business host Scott Varney has slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders‘ town hall appearance on Fox News on Monday evening and predicted President Trump will win his re-election campaign if he runs against him.

In an impassioned appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, Varney called Sanders’ appearance at the town hall “unconvincing,” and argued his proposed plan to tax the wealthy goes against the Vermont Senator’s own commitment towards advocating for a fair economy for all.

In addition, he said, Sanders is now backing off of his targeting of millionaires after his own tax returns revealed a hefty salary.

“Here is a guy who is 1 percent. He is a millionaire. And he is a socialist. I got a problem with that. He is trying to make sure that we, the rest of us on our way up, don’t accumulate the pile that he has already at 77,” Varney said.

“If the Democratic party has moved so far to the left that Bernie Sanders, a socialist, is now the front-runner, I would confidently predict that he loses in 2020 and Donald Trump wins,” he continued.

Varney also touched on Sanders’ proposed plan to expand estate taxes up for the mega-wealthy, which the host deemed “outrageous.”

“Where is the fairness in confiscating our money when we’ve saved all our lives for that money to pass on to our children and our grandchildren?” Varney asked.

“To me, fairness is allowing people with the brains, talent, drive, ability to climb that food chain and get to the top and stay there and be proud of it. Fairness to him is taking it off you.”

During Monday’s town hall, Sanders doubled down on his previous defenses of his wealth, which even some progressives have called hypocritical.

“This year, we had $560,000 in income,” Sanders said. “In my and my wife’s case, I wrote a pretty good book. It was a bestseller, sold all over the world, and we made money. If anyone thinks I should apologize for writing a bestselling book, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna do it.”