Strong quake rumbles near Mexico City

February 16, 2018 KID News World News
People stand on the street after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City, Mexico February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Claudia Daut - RC1B09EEBCB0

A 7.5 magnitude quake shook southern Mexico on Friday, a prolonged rumble that rocked buildings across Mexico City.

According to the Reuters news service, the epicenter was close to the Pacific coast in the southern state of Oaxaca, and had a depth of 26.7 miles (43 km), based on data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is already reeling from a September earthquake’s impacts.

Reuters said Oaxaca’s civil protection service indicated that no damage had been reported so far.

In Mexico City, tall buildings swayed for more than a minute as seismic alarms sounded throughout the city, and tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south, the news agency said.