Strong quake rumbles near Mexico City

A 7.5 magnitude quake shook southern Mexico on Friday, a prolonged rumble that rocked buildings across Mexico City.

According to the Reuters news service, the epicenter was close to the Pacific coast in the southern state of Oaxaca, and had a depth of 26.7 miles (43 km), based on data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is already reeling from a September earthquake’s impacts.

Reuters said Oaxaca’s civil protection service indicated that no damage had been reported so far.

In Mexico City, tall buildings swayed for more than a minute as seismic alarms sounded throughout the city, and tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south, the news agency said.