Strong earthquake rattles Costa Rica

There were no immediate reports of deaths of injuries Sunday night after a strong earthquake shook Costa Rica.

The temblor, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, knocked items from store shelves and sent people rushing out of buildings in panic.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered along Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, about 10 miles southeast of Jaco, which is about 60 miles southwest of the capital of San Jose.

The quake was at a depth of about 12 miles.

The U.S. National Weather Service said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat, Reuters reported.

Matt Hogan was at home in Punta Uvita, about a 90-minute drive down the coast from the epicenter when the quake hit around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He said the shaking whipped up two-foot waves in his swimming pool and knocked over glasses and containers in his kitchen.

The quake was initially measured as high as magnitude 6.8, Reuters reported.

