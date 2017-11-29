Stricter rules imposed on French lawmakers’ expenses

France’s lower house of Parliament has adopted stricter rules for the use of public money by lawmakers.

The National Assembly said in a statement Wednesday that lawmakers will have to keep record of all expenses they make in relation with their position. They get a monthly amount of 5,373 euros ($6,359) for that purpose.

Lawmakers’ accounts will be investigated at random at least once in their five-year term.

Until this new code of practice, lawmakers’ expenses were not assessed.

For the first time, a list will detail authorized expenses and those which are banned —including financing a political party and buying or renting a building owned by the lawmakers’ family.

President Emmanuel Macron has made a point of making French politics more ethical.