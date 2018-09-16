Story of teens shouting 'Trump 2016,' leaving 'Go Home' note all lies, woman admits

A New York woman admitted she fabricated her story to police claiming a group of teens shouted “Trump 2016” at her and left the note “Go Home” after slashing her tires, police said.

Adwoa Lewis, 19, was arrested and charged with making a false punishable written statement following an “extensive investigation” into her claims she made earlier this month, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Lewis provided a written statement to detectives saying four teenagers confronted her on Sept. 1 around 11:15 p.m. while she was driving on Jackson Street on Long Island. She said the teens yelled “Trump 2016!” and told her she didn’t belong here.

“She further claimed she parked her car in front of her house and when she woke up, she found a slashed tire and a note on her car that stated ‘Go Home,’” police said in a news release.

Authorities launched an investigation into the possible hate crime and found the confrontation Lewis detailed never occurred.

She later admitted to police that she had written the note and placed it on her own car.

Lewis was arrested Friday and released on an appearance ticket. She is expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.