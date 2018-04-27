Stormy Daniels lawsuit against Trump, Michael Cohen, delayed by judge

A judge in California agreed Friday to a 90-day delay in the trial between adult-film star Stormy Daniels, President Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero granted the stay after it was previously requested by Cohen, following the April 9 FBI raid on his home, office and hotel room.

The decision comes days after Cohen formally said he would plead the Fifth in the lawsuit, citing the “ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

During the raid, Cohen said the agency seized “various electronic devices and documents in my possession, which contain information relating to the $130,000 payment to Plaintiff Stephanie Clifford at the center of this case, and my communications with counsel, Brent Blakely, relating to this action.”

Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that she had a one-time sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid $130,000 by Cohen in the days before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she has sought to invalidate in order to speak freely.

Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 and argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

In response to the judge’s decision Friday, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti said that while they “certainly respect” it, they “do not agree with it.”

“We will likely be filing an immediate appeal to the Ninth circuit early next week,” he tweeted. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

The judge set a hearing date for July 27, according to the court documents.

