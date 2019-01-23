Stormy Daniels blasts Cohen in profanity-laden tweet for postponing Capitol Hill testimony

Stormy Daniels has a lot to say about Michael Cohen postponing his testimony before Congress. Just not a lot that that can be said in print.

“Are you f—— serious, Mikey?! What about MY family?,” Daniels tweeted. “You gave zero s—- about my baby. In all serious though, this is WHY you shouldn’t back down! This is your chance to be a hero! I’ll loan you some of my balls, hold your hand, or whatever else you need to do the right thing.”

Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis said in a statement that Cohen “looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time,” but claimed that both the president and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had threatened Cohen. Davis did not detail the alleged threats.

Cohen was Trump’s personal attorney and allegedly arranged to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about the reported affair with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

MICHAEL COHEN LEVELS NEW ALLEGATION, CLAIMS HE WORKED TO RIG ONLINE POLLS AT TRUMP’S DIRECTION

Cohen in December was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia while cooperating with prosecutors.

Before sentencing, Cohen ripped into his former boss in federal court, telling the judge he felt it was his duty to cover up the president’s “dirty deeds.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen is due to report to prison by March 6.

But Cohen has said he wants to use the opportunity of testifying before Congress to “give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired” working with Trump.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.