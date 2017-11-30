Storms leave 4 dead in Sri Lanka, fishermen among 23 missing

Sri Lanka’s government says storms with heavy rain and winds across the country have left at least four people dead and several fishermen are among 23 people missing.

The Disaster Management Center said Thursday up to 150 millimeters (6 inches) more rain could fall from a deep depression 200 kilometers (124 miles) off the coast of the capital, Colombo.

It says 13 of the people reported missing are fishermen in four boats. The navy has deployed a search team to find the missing fishermen.

Sri Lanka has faced natural calamities frequently in recent years. More than 200 people were killed in mudslides and floods during the monsoon rain last May.