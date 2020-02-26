Storms cause massive hole to open up in bridge at national park in the UK

A series of storms in recent weeks that have caused damaging flooding and landslides in the United Kingdom are being blamed for the collapse of a bridge at a national park.

The Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) in Brecon Beacons National Park, located in Wales, said Wednesday that recent storms had caused a bridge to collapse in the Sarn Helen area.

In a photo shared by the rescue team, a large hole can be seen in the bridge with water flowing underneath.

Brecon MRT urged walkers and cyclists to be careful when passing the bridge due to the collapse.

“It is related to the recent floods,” a spokesperson for the rescue team told Wales Online.

The bridge is located on a route that’s a former old Roman road called Sarn Helen, according to the news outlet.

The lingering impacts from the storms come as a wide swath of snow and ice warnings were issued for parts of the U.K. on Wednesday, anticipating difficult travel conditions.

Flooding caused by Storm Dennis is also still impacting the region. New evacuations were ordered after flood barriers along the Severn River were “overwhelmed,” Sky News reported.