Stolen Car Recovered From Snake River

An SUV found Sunday afternoon in the Snake River was confirmed by the Idaho Falls Police Department Monday to be stolen.

According to a city of Idaho Falls news release and the Post Register, the SUV was spotted by a fisherman who reported it to police around 2:20 p.m. Sunday. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and had the vehicle towed out of the river. The vehicle was empty, and no one was found in the water nearby.

IFPD officers spoke to the owner, who was selling the vehicle when it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200, Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, or report it online at ifcrime.org.