Stimulus turf war: Top House Dem objects to Trump, Senate taking lead on coronavirus response plan

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, took issue Wednesday with how the White House and Senate have taken the lead roles in drafting a massive aid package to prop up the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

After McConnell said he would vote for a pending House bill but that the Senate would need to draft legislation to address its “imperfections,” Jeffries tweeted a reminder that spending is the House’s job.

“Just so we’re clear. The Constitution gives the House sole power to initiate spending on behalf of the American people,” Jeffries said Wednesday afternoon. “Not the Senate. And certainly not this President. House Dems will prioritize displaced workers, families & small businesses #Stimulus.”

McConnell took to the Senate floor Wednesday morning stating that senators will not leave until they take additional action on top of passing the House’s bill, specifically citing the need to take better care of small businesses.

“The Senate is not going to leave small business behind,” he said.

This comes as the Trump administration is pitching a roughly $1 trillion stimulus plan.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the House, meanwhile, stayed until late Friday to pass legislation to help Americans during the outbreak. That bill focused on providing testing, sick leave for workers who have to take care of themselves or loved ones, and making sure there are necessary resources to take care of veterans.

