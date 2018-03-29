Stephon Clark’s brother gets emotional at tense funeral as Sacramento remains on edge

Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard — sparking widespread protests — was laid to rest Thursday with a funeral filled with emotional mourning.

Clark’s brother, Stevante, threw himself on the casket and embraced it with hugs and kisses after the opening prayers at the Bayside of South Sacramento church, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Stevante led the crowd in chants of his brother’s name and interrupted speakers at times. He and Rev. Al Sharpton, who gave the eulogy, also led people in a call and response, shouting, “I am,” and the crowd responding, “Stephon Clark.”

Stephon Clark’s cousin, Suzette Clark, told The Associated Press the family wanted Clark to be remembered as “more than just a hashtag.”

“I just hope it can bring people together,” she said. “Emotions are heightened, but I just hope everyone comes and shows compassion.”

California’s capital city has been on edge since Sacramento police officers, who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows, shot and killed Clark. Video of the nighttime incident released by police showed a man later identified as Clark running into the backyard where police fired 20 rounds at him after screaming “gun, gun, gun.”

It turned out Clark was holding a cellphone.

Protesters — which have included Stevante, who disrupted a city council meeting earlier this week and chanted his brother’s name — have called for police to face criminal charges.

“We are not mad at all the law enforcement. We’re not trying to start a riot,” Shernita Crosby, Clark’s aunt, said. “What we want the world to know is that we got to stop this because black lives matter.”

Protests twice have blocked fans from entering the NBA arena downtown for Sacramento Kings games.

Officials were discussing what measures needed to be taken ahead of the Kings’ Thursday night game against the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday morning, the Kings announced the team was partnering with Black Lives Matter, and was creating an education fund for Clark’s children. The team also said it was partnering with a local group called “Build. Black. Coalition,” which supports black communities in Sacramento.

In an impromptu and heartfelt speech at Wednesday night’s game, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said the shooting was “absolutely horrific.”

“I also wanted to say that we at the Kings recognize people’s ability to protest peacefully and we respect that. We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform,” he told the crowd. “It’s a privilege, but it’s also a responsibility. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously and we stand here before you — old, young, black, white, brown — and we are all united in our commitment.”

On Wednesday, about 50 protesters took over the intersection near the Sacramento district attorney’s office.

The California attorney general’s office on Tuesday joined the investigation, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring “faith and transparency” to a case that he said has sparked “extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.