Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, named White House press secretary: What to know

Stephanie Grisham has been announced to succeed Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary. The 42-year-old will also serve as White House communications director.

Grisham’s name was reported to be among the frontrunners as rumors swirled over who would replace the outgoing Sanders, who President Trump said has done “an incredible job” during her tenure.

Here are three things to know about the new White House press secretary.

She’s held other positions in the White House

Prior to her appointment as White House press secretary, Grisham served as Melania Trump’s spokeswoman since 2017. She developed a reputation as a staunch defender of the first lady during her tenure in the East Wing.

Grisham had earlier acted as deputy to then-press secretary Sean Spicer before serving the first lady.

Grisham served on Trump’s 2016 campaign

Grisham was one of Trump’s first staffers in Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic. She set up his campaign stops around the state during the primary. Trump then tapped her to arrange his rallies across the U.S.

After Trump’s victory, she was named special adviser for operations and served on the transition team.

She’s worked for other Republicans

Before taking a leave of absence to join Trump’s campaign in 2015, Grisham worked as the spokesperson for Republicans in the Arizona House of Representatives, according to the Arizona Republic. She had earlier worked as a spokeswoman for then-Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne.

In 2012, the single mother worked on Mitt Romney’s unsuccessful campaign against former President Barack Obama, according to FOX10 Phoenix.

