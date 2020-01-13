Stepfather saves child from kidnapping out of South Carolina home, police say

The kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl from her South Carolina home on Sunday was reportedly thwarted by her stepfather, police say.

The unnamed suspect — who is still on the run — allegedly entered the family’s mobile home located in the North Charleston area at around 2 a.m. He entered through an unlocked door, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect fled from the home with the girl in his arms, police said. Soon after, the stepdad heard her screaming and chased the pair across the property.

As he chased after the man — who carried his stepchild– the attempted kidnapper eventually dropped her and fled, police added.

After searching the area, they said the suspect remains at large.

“Deputies K-9’s and North Charleston police officers searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect,” police said. “Deputies have increased patrols of the area as detectives investigate the incident.”

The suspect was identified by police as a short male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with more information should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.