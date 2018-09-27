Stealthy F-35 fighter sees 1st combat action

The stealthy F-35 fighter jet has conducted a combat airstrike for the first time, the culmination of years of development and anticipation for the aircraft’s move to the battlefield.

A Marine Corps F-35B, Lightning II, took off from the amphibious assault ship Essex and launched an airstrike Thursday against Taliban targets in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“It was a successful strike,” a defense official said, as AFP reported.

The aircraft is assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

There are multiple versions of the F-35 for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The supersonic Marine version can take off over a short distance and land vertically, like a helicopter.

AFP reported that the aircraft boasts radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors, giving pilots unparalleled access to information.

Launched in the early 1990s, the F-35 is considered the most expensive weapons system, at an estimated $400 billion and a goal to produce 2,500 aircraft in the coming years.

Overall program costs are expected to rise to $1.5 trillion, once servicing and maintenance costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft’s lifespan through 2070, AFP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.