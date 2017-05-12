Stay classy, USC, Will Ferrell delivers commencement talk

When Will Ferrell addresses the University of Southern California’s Class of 2017 the question is: Will he tell graduates to “stay classy,” as his TV anchorman alter-ego Ron Burgundy surely would? Or will he bring to the university’s 134th commencement the Trojan football team’s beloved unofficial mascot, that cape-wearing, blowhard superhero Captain Compete? In either case the devoted USC alum (Class of 1990), is expected to provide large amounts of laughs leavened with affection for his alma mater when he delivers Friday’s commencement address.