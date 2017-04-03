States declares emergency due to high water on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Ada County and the state have all declared a state of emergency due to high water levels on the Boise River.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Boise River flows on Friday exceeded 8,200 cubic feet per second, making conditions dangerous for both people and pets.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water than usual from upstream reservoirs in hopes of minimizing flooding later this spring when large amounts of snow in the mountains melt.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said Friday when declaring a local emergency that the river levels are nearly unprecedented. He asked that people stay away from the river altogether.

The local emergency declaration will expire in seven days, but the City Council on Tuesday will consider making it indefinite.