State wildlife officials investigate bull elk poaching case

OROFINO, Idaho (AP) – Idaho wildlife officials are investigating after someone shot a bull elk and then left it to waste near Orofino.



The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says a local landowner reported hearing a gun shot on Oct. 1, and then found a wounded bull elk in a nearby field early the next morning. It wasn’t elk season at the time.



The Fish and Game Department says a law enforcement officer put the elk down, and conservation officers determined it had been shot in the spine with a rifle.



The department is asking anyone with information to call the Idaho Department of Fish and Game or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.