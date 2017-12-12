State park fire grows; official confident lodges will stand

A spreading wildfire destroyed an unused building in Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota, but an official expressed confidence Tuesday that the blaze won’t claim visitor lodges in the park.

Officials said the fire had grown to more than 6.25 square miles (16.2 square kilometers), up from than 4.6 square miles (11.9 sq. km) reported Tuesday morning. Kobee Stalder, the park’s visitor services program manager, told KELO-AM that firefighters have concentrated on protecting structures including Blue Bell Lodge and the State Game Lodge.

“We can tip our hats and thank our firefighters that we haven’t lost any of these buildings,” Stalder said. “I’m very confident to say that we are not going to lose any of these buildings.”

Five homes in the park have been evacuated and one unused building was burned down. No one has been injured.

The blaze wasn’t at all contained, and about 200 firefighters were on the scene Tuesday morning.

The blaze erupted Monday during dry, warm weather. The cause is under investigation.

Custer State Park features hills with ponderosa pine and prairie. Officials say wildlife isn’t at risk because animals in the park are familiar with wildfire and naturally avoid dangerous areas.

The park is closed as well as roads in and out of it.