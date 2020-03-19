State Department moves toward advising against all international travel

The State Department is expected to soon advise against all international travel amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Fox News had learned.

A U.S. official told Fox News on Thursday that the State Department will soon raise its global travel advisory to a Level 4, “Do Not Travel,” which is the most severe warning on State’s advisory scale.

The State Department, before the outbreak of COVID-19 around the globe, had reserved Level 4 for Libya, North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela, Central African Republic, Mali, Iran, Iraq and Haiti.

State also had designated parts of countries Level 4, like Sinaloa state in Mexico, due to cartel violence, or areas of southern and eastern Turkey due to terrorism and war.

The move comes after the department had implemented a global Level 3 advisory over the weekend, which warned Americans to reconsider traveling abroad.

The World Health Organization designated COVID-19 a global pandemic last week.

Following that designation, President Trump announced a temporary halt on air travel to the United States from Europe, initially excluding flights from the United Kingdom and those carrying cargo, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Trump then declared a national emergency over the outbreak and moved to ban travel from the U.K. as well.

This week, the president and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also agreed to largely close the U.S.-Canada border to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. currently had more than 9,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. The U.S., so far, has seen 150 COVID-19-related deaths.

The Trump administration’s task force predicted Tuesday that the number of cases in the U.S. could peak in about 45 days.