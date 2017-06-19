State Board of Education elects new officers

The Idaho State Board of Education has new elected officers to serve for the next year, including a new president.

Dr. Linda Clark will serve as president, Debbie Critchfield will serve as vice president and Dr. David Hill will serve as secretary. The board announced the moves Friday.

Clark was first appointed to the board in 2015 by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. She previously served as superintendent for the West Ada School District, the state’s largest school district.

The State Board of Education is charged with the general supervision and governance of the public educational institutions and the public school system for Idaho. The board is made up six members appointed by the governor and the superintendent of public instruction.

