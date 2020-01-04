Standoff at Illinois credit union ends when suspect surrenders after 6 hours: reports

An armed suspect who allegedly held a woman hostage at a credit union branch in Illinois surrendered Friday night following a six-hour standoff with police, according to reports.

The situation in Rockford, about 90 minutes northwest of Chicago, started Friday afternoon when the suspect entered the Heritage Credit Union and demanded that everyone leave, authorities said. The woman, who worked at the bank, was unable to get out and the suspect barricaded the two of them inside while negotiators tried to deescalate the standoff without injuries, WREX-TV of Rockford reported.

Personnel from the FBI made contact with the suspect during the standoff while a SWAT team held a perimeter around the credit union.

“It is unfortunate when situations like this occur,” Special Agent Emmerson Buie Jr. said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “However, it is great that the situation was resolved without anyone being seriously injured.”

There were no serious injuries, the Tribune reported.

“The FBI negotiators worked seamlessly with the Rockford negotiators and I could not give them enough credit,” Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea said. “The FBI really stepped up to help us out.”

The suspect was taken into custody but it was not clear what charges he’ll face, WREX reported.

The suspect had existing warrants in another county, the Tribune reported.