Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 35, state TV reports

At least 35 people were killed and another 48 injured in a stampede Tuesday that broke out during a funeral procession for the Iranian general killed last week in a U.S.-led airstrike, according to Iranian state media.

The incident occurred in Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran, according to Iran’s state media. The report quoted the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, according to the Associated Press.

Iran has promised retaliation on American interests in the Middle East after an airstrike Thursday at Baghdad International Airport killed the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five other people.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital for the man viewed as a national hero. The funeral continued into Iran’s holy city of Qom, where another massive crowd turned out, before Soleimani’s remains and those of the others killed in the airstrike were brought to a central square in Kerman, where the general was set to be buried Tuesday.

