Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for city of Ketchum

MGN Online

KETCHUM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As the threat of wildfire danger continues to increase, interim Ketchum Fire Chief Tom Bowman has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on all public and private lands, roads and trails situated within the boundaries of the City of Ketchum.

Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated areas. With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep citizens and visitors safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited within the City of Ketchum on public and private lands, roads and trails:

Unattended fires and campfires.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited acts.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice. For additional information, please contact the City of Ketchum Fire Department at (208) 726-7805.